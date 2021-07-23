2020 Olympics: Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
Nationals Park to host 2 blood drives

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

July 23, 2021, 7:17 AM

Inova Blood Donor Services is calling all Washington Nationals fans to come by the ballpark for a good cause: donating blood.

The Virginia-based blood bank is hosting two blood drives: The first is from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, at the Washington Nationals Conference Room. The second is from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the same location.

A photo ID is required to donate. Those donating are asked to come an hour early for their appointment. Wearing a mask is required. Those who arrive without a mask will be provided one.

All blood donors will receive a Washington Nationals/Inova Blood Donor Services T-shirt and a ticket to an upcoming Nationals game while supplies last.

Since 2010, Inova Blood Donor Services and the Washington Nationals have partnered together for blood drives. In that time, more than 11,000 Nationals blood donors have helped more than 33,000 patients in the community, according to Inova.

