Max Scherzer named National League starter in 2021 MLB All-Star Game

For the fourth time in his career, Nationals ace Max Scherzer will be the starting pitcher in the All-Star Game this Tuesday. Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani will start on the mound for the American League.

Max Scherzer named NL starter in 2021 MLB All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Scherzer was not originally named an MLB All Star this season. Late last week, the righty was announced as one of four replacements for the NL. Just one of the five NL pitchers originally selected to the All-Star game elected to participate this year. It will be Scherzer’s eighth appearance in the annual event. He also started the 2018 mid-summer classic at Nationals Park.

‘Mad Max’ made seven consecutive All-Star appearances from 2013-19 before getting injured in 2020. This season’s selection adds to a growing list of accolades for the World Series champion.

Scherzer’s first All-Star bid came in 2013 when he was a member of the Detroit Tigers. When he made the team again in 2017 for the Nats he became only the fifth pitcher in major league history to start at least one All-Star Game for both the American and National Leagues.

Scherzer, 36, becomes just the sixth pitcher in history to start four All-Star games. Per ESPN Stats & Info, the other five are in the Hall of Fame, including Randy Johnson and Jim Palmer.