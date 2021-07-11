Coronavirus News: Getting a vaccine protects everyone | New surge has younger patients in Spain's hospitals | Mask or no mask in public? | Track the region's vaccine rollout
Major League Baseball No. 1 Draft Picks

The Associated Press

July 11, 2021, 7:15 PM

2021 — Henry Davis, c (Detroit Tigers)

2020 — Spencer Torkelson, 1b (Detroit Tigers)

2019 — Adley Rutschman, c (Baltimore Orioles)

2018 — Casey Mize, rhp (Detroit Tigers)

2017 — Royce Lewis, ss (Minnesota Twins)

2016 — Mickey Moniak, of (Philadelphia Phillies)

2015 — Dansby Swanson, ss (Arizona Diamondbacks)

2014 — Brady Aiken, lhp (Houston Astros)

2013 — Mark Appel, rhp (Houston Astros)

2012 — Carlos Correa, ss (Houston Astros)

2011 — Gerrit Cole, rhp (Pittsburgh Pirates)

2010 — Bryce Harper, c-of (Washington Nationals)

2009 — Stephen Strasburg, rhp (Washington Nationals)

2008 — Tim Beckham, ss (Tampa Bay Rays)

2007 — David Price, lhp (Tampa Bay Devil Rays)

2006 — Luke Hochevar, rhp (Kansas City Royals)

2005 — Justin Upton, ss (Arizona Diamondbacks)

2004 — Matt Bush, ss (San Diego Padres)

2003 — Delmon Young, of (Tampa Bay Devil Rays)

2002 — Bryan Bullington, rhp (Pittsburgh Pirates)

2001 — Joe Mauer, c (Minnesota Twins)

2000 — Adrian Gonzalez, 1b (Florida Marlins)

1999 — Josh Hamilton, rf-lhp (Tampa Bay Devil Rays)

1998 — Pat Burrell, 3b (Philadelphia Phillies)

1997 — Matt Anderson, rhp (Detroit Tigers)

1996 — Kris Benson, rhp (Pittsburgh Pirates)

1995 — Darin Erstad, of-1B (California Angels)

1994 — Paul Wilson, rhp (N.Y. Mets)

1993 — Alex Rodriguez, ss (Seattle Mariners)

1992 — Phil Nevin, 3b (Houston Astros)

1991 — Brien Taylor, lhp (N.Y. Yankees)

1990 — Chipper Jones, ss (Atlanta Braves)

1989 — Ben McDonald, rhp (Baltimore Orioles)

1988 — Andy Benes, rhp (San Diego Padres)

1987 — Ken Griffey Jr., of (Seattle Mariners)

1986 — Jeff King, inf (Pittsburgh Pirates)

1985 — B.J. Surhoff, c (Milwaukee Brewers)

1984 — Shawn Abner, of (N.Y. Mets)

1983 — Tim Belcher, rhp (Minnesota Twins)

1982 — Shawon Dunston, ss (Chicago Cubs)

1981 — Mike Moore, rhp (Seattle Mariners)

1980 — Darryl Strawberry, of (N.Y. Mets)

1979 — Al Chambers, of (Seattle Mariners)

1978 — Bob Horner, 3b (Atlanta Braves)

1977 — Harold Baines, of (Chicago White Sox)

1976 — Floyd Bannister, lhp (Houston Astros)

1975 — Danny Goodwin, c (California Angels)

1974 — Bill Almon, inf (San Diego Padres)

1973 — David Clyde, lhp (Texas Rangers)

1972 — Dave Roberts, inf (San Diego Padres)

1971 — Danny Goodwin, c (Chicago White Sox)

1970 — Mike Ivie, c (San Diego Padres)

1969 — Jeff Burroughs, of (Washington Senators)

1968 — Tim Foli, inf (N.Y. Mets)

1967 — Ron Blomberg, 1b (N.Y. Yankees)

1966 — Steve Chilcott, c (N.Y. Mets)

1965 — Rick Monday, of (Kansas City Athletics)

