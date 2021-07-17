Davey Martinez: Stephen Strasburg suffers minor setback in injury recovery

Washington Nationals manager Davey Martinez has given an update on ace Stephen Strasburg’s recovery, as the righty continues the comeback process from a neck strain which he suffered on June 1.

Per Martinez, Strasburg pitched a simulation game in the team’s recent trip to San Diego and felt some discomfort in the neck in the following days. Washington ‘backed Strasburg up’ and the pitcher is now pitching again on flat ground.

Martinez also said that Strasburg is throwing 120 feet and ‘feeling a lot better,’ but the squad is still evaluating the process of getting the 32-year-old back to the bullpen.

The Nationals won the June 1 game, which was Strasburg’s last appearance to date, 11-6 in Atlanta. Since then, Washington has had up-and-down weeks, culminating in their current 42-48 record. At fourth in the NL East, the Nationals have their work cut out for them to claw back into a Wild Card Spot. They have not made their own path easy of late, losing 10 of their last 12 outings, most recently a record-setting 24-8 loss to the Padres on Friday.

Washington’s injury list is also sky-high at the moment, hindering their playoff hopes even further. Joe Ross is out with elbow discomfort, with Kyle McGowin and Tanner Rainey also trying to make their way back with various injuries.