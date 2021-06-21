Nationals’ Kyle Schwarber named National League Player of the Week

Kyle Schwarber is carrying the Nationals' offense as of late with his recent hot streak, and the team's new slugger was recognized as the National League's Player of the Week Monday.

Schwarber named NL Player of the Week originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Schwarber posted a .385/.414/1.077 slash line with a whopping 1.491 OPS over the last week. He hit six home runs, drove in 11 runs and helped the Nats win six of seven games during that stretch.

After a slow start to the season, the Nats have to be feeling good about signing Schwarber to a one-year contract.

On the other side of the award, Shohei Ohtani brought home American League Player of the Week. He hit six home runs in seven days and threw six innings of one-run baseball on Thursday to keep the Angels alive in the AL Wild Card picture.