Expect ‘Baby Shark’ tunes in Nationals future with Parra’s return

J. Brooks | jbrooks@wtop.com

June 20, 2021, 3:07 PM

The Washington Nationals have brought back a fan favorite after they selected the contract of outfielder Gerardo Parra on Sunday.

The 34-year-old Parra joins the team after hitting .219 with three doubles, one triple, one homer, 12 RBI, 19 walks and 10 runs scored in 21 games with the clubs Triple-A team in Rochester.

Parra will be an pinch hitter and will be the teams extra outfielder as Andrew Stevenson cannot swing a bat right now. He can also play first base if needed.

Parra saw action on Sunday with a pinch-hit double. Left fielder Kyle Schwarber brought him home with his third home run of the day shortly after.

A key member of Washington’s 2019 World Series Championship, Parra returned to the organization on a minor league contract that included an invitation to 2021 Spring Training.

Back in 2019, Parra hit .250 with 11 doubles, one triple, eight homers, 42 RBI, 11 walks, six stolen bases and 30 runs scored in 89 games for the Nationals.

He hit .373 (19-for-51) with runners in scoring position and led Major League Baseball with a .433 (13-for-30) average with two outs and runners in scoring position.

Parra ended up leaving the Nats and spent the 2020 season with the Yomiuri Giants of the Japan Professional League, where he hit .272 with four doubles, one triple, four homers, 14 RBI and 17 runs scored in 55 games.

A two-time Gold Glove Award winner (2011, 2013), Parra spent parts of 11 Major League seasons with Washington (2019), San Francisco (2019), Colorado (2016-18), Baltimore (2015), Milwaukee (2014-15) and Arizona (2009-14).

Oh, and Parra is wearing his familiar 88 on his jersey — and yes — he plans on using the “Baby Shark” theme as his walk up music at Nationals Park.

J. Brooks

J. Brooks is a Sports Anchor and Reporter with years of experience not only in the DMV but nationally through Westwood One, ESPN, CBS and SiriusXM. J., striving to be a cartoon voice, is also an actor appearing in many films and TV shows and who entertains the newsroom with his many impressions.

