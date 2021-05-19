MEMORIAL DAY: Arlington National Cemetery eases restrictions | Lifeguards ready in OC | 'Safe Sun Week' | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Home » Washington Nationals » Vaccinated Nats player tests…

Vaccinated Nats player tests positive for COVID-19,

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 7:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — An unidentified Washington Nationals player who is vaccinated and asymptomatic has tested positive for COVID-19, manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday.

That player was deemed to have been in close contact with another Nationals player who is not vaccinated. Martinez said neither player would have been in the starting lineup against the Chicago Cubs and neither was available off the bench.

The Nationals placed right-handed pitchers Erick Fedde and Tanner Rainey on the injured list before the game. Righties Kyle McGowin and Paolo Espina were activated from Washington’s taxi squad.

When either affected player might return is unclear. Martinez thought the vaccinated player, who he said “feels fine,” might be available in a few days. The unvaccinated player may need to quarantine.

Washington players were tested for COVID-19 on Monday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Cyber dashboards exemplifies CDM’s evolution under Cox

With a backlog of 500,000 records requests, NARA asks DoD for help

State Dept. adds generations of fallen diplomats' names to memorial wall

7 ways to modernize the federal financial workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up