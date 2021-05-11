Former Nationals pitcher Jordan Zimmermann retiring from MLB

Former Nationals pitcher Jordan Zimmermann's MLB career has come to an end, as the Milwaukee Brewers -- Zimmermann's current team -- announced on Tuesday that the veteran starter was retiring from Major League Baseball.

If Zimmermann is going to be remembered in one uniform for his professional career, it will be the Nationals. The right-hander began his career in Washington when the team selected him in the second round of the 2007 MLB Draft. He then made his debut during the 2009 season.

After a strong 2012 season in which he finished with a 2.94 ERA, Zimmermann put together his best stretch in the majors during the 2013 and 2014 campaigns. An All-Star both years, he won an NL-high 19 games in 2013 and compiled a 2.66 ERA in 2014.

2014 also featured Zimmermann’s most memorable moment with Washington, as he recorded the first no-hitter in Nationals history in the final game of the team’s 2014 season.

Zimmermann’s last year in Washington would be 2015 and he finished his seven years as a National with a 70-50 record and 3.32 ERA in 178 starts. He then would sign a five-year, $110 million contract with the Detroit Tigers.

Yet, Zimmermann was never able to truly recapture his best form during his time in the American League. After a 1-13, 6.91 ERA showing in 2019 and injuries in 2020, Zimmermann signed a minor league contract with the Brewers.

After posting a 7.94 ERA in 5.2 innings to begin the 2021 season, Zimmermann has decided to hang it up.

Though the end of his MLB career was filled with some struggles, Zimmermann provided Nationals fans with plenty of exciting moments and stellar pitching performances. And though he’s no longer there, September 28, 2014, will forever be a part of the history of the franchise.