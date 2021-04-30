CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Schwarber 2-run HR in 10th, Nats top Miami 2-1; Lester sharp

The Associated Press

April 30, 2021, 10:35 PM

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Jon Lester throws during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Washington.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo López throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Washington.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Washington Nationals' Victor Robles slides on a steal attempt, but is about to be tagged out by Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Washington.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
(1/3)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber led off the bottom of the 10th inning with a two-run homer and the Washington Nationals, boosted by a fine debut by Jon Lester, rallied past the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Friday night.

With Josh Bell starting the extra inning as the automatic runner on second base, Schwarber hit an 0-1 fastball to right-center off Yimi Garcia (2-2). It was Schwarber’s second walk-off homer of the season.

Brad Hand (2—0) pitched two innings for the win.

Garrett Cooper’s single scored Jose Devers to the Marlins a 1-0 lead in the top of the 10th.

Lester, Schwarber’s former teammate with the Chicago Cubs, pitched five scoreless innings in his first game for Washington. Reinstated from the injured list before the game, he allowed five hits and two walks while striking out one on 70 pitches.

The 37-year-old Lester was one of nine Nationals players quarantined before the season because of COVID-19 protocols. Four players tested positive while five others were put under quarantine after contact tracing determined they might have been exposed.

Lester signed a one-year contract with Washington in late January after six seasons with the Cubs in which he went 77-44 with a 3.64 ERA in 171 starts.

Marlins starter Pablo Lopez threw seven scoreless innings. He allowed six hits and two walks while striking out two.

Yadiel Hernandez had thee hits for Washington. But the Nationals hit into four double plays, three to end innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Elieser Hernandez (right biceps inflammation) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and is expected to throw another one this weekend. … INF Brian Anderson (left oblique strain) was expected to take batting practice on the field.

Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (right shoulder) is throwing at 200 feet on level ground and is expected to throw his first bullpen session this weekend. … OF Juan Soto (left shoulder) began light throwing on Thursday and threw again on Friday.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Paul Campbell (0-1) makes his first major league start and fifth appearance.

Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (0-3) is 2-1 with a 2.22 ERA in four home starts against the Marlins since joining the Nationals in 2019.

