Report: Nationals won’t play Braves Monday amid coronavirus outbreak

Should Washington retake the field on Tuesday against Atlanta, both teams will be in search of their first win in 2021 as the Braves are coming off a series against the Phillies in which they were swept in three games.

Report: Nats won’t play Braves Monday amid coronavirus outbreak originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After having the first series of the MLB season postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Washington Nationals will have to wait at least one more day before kicking off their season.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Monday’s scheduled contest against the Atlanta Braves has been postponed.

Rosenthal noted that as of now there is hope that Tuesday’s game can be played, but whether or not that comes to fruition is unknown at this time as the organization continues to deal with the fallout of positive tests.

As of now, the Nationals have 11 players in quarantine due to either a positive test or contact tracing, general manager Mike Rizzo shared on Sunday. Four players have tested positive while seven are isolating due to close contract.

The Washington Post’s Jesse Dougherty reported that Jon Lester, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Harrison and Alex Avila are among the players involved in the quarantine, though their status in terms of positive test or contact is unknown. Those four and the other seven players will all be unavailable for the upcoming slate of games.

