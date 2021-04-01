WASHINGTON (AP) — Person with knowledge of decision tells AP that Mets-Nationals opener is postponed because of coronavirus concerns.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Person with knowledge of decision tells AP that Mets-Nationals opener is postponed because of coronavirus concerns.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.