Mets-Nats series rescheduled for June 19, June 28, Sept. 4

The Associated Press

April 7, 2021, 4:16 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The postponed season-opening series between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was rescheduled Wednesday, with two of the games moved to June and the other to September.

A coronavirus outbreak on the Nationals prompted Major League Baseball to scrap the games originally slated to be played in Washington on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday of last week.

Instead, MLB announced Wednesday, one game will be part of a split doubleheader at 1:05 p.m. and 6:05 p.m. on June 19; another will be at 7:05 p.m. on June 28, which had been an off day for both teams; and the last will be Sept. 4 as part of a doubleheader at 1:05 p.m. and 6:05 p.m.

