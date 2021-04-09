CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Arlington woman gives back | Baltimore sees rise in cases | Rare to be infected after vaccination: CDC | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Buehler to start home opener for Los Angeles against the Nationals

The Associated Press

April 9, 2021, 3:05 AM

Washington Nationals (1-2) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (5-2)

Los Angeles; Friday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joe Ross (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Dodgers: TBD

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Washington Nationals for the 2021 home opener.

The Dodgers went 21-9 at home in 2020. Los Angeles averaged 8.7 hits with 3.7 extra base hits per game and 6 total triples last season.

The Nationals finished 11-16 in road games in 2020. Washington averaged 8.6 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 66 total home runs last season.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (undisclosed), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Mookie Betts: (lower back), Cody Bellinger: (calf).

Nationals: Will Harris: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

