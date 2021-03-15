CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington Nationals » Max Scherzer dazzles in…

Max Scherzer dazzles in spring training start vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Bijan Todd

March 15, 2021, 5:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Max Scherzer dazzles in spring training start vs. Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Max Scherzer has already proven himself as one of the best pitchers in the majors both currently and across league history.

As he enters his 14th season in the MLB and seventh in Washington, the 36-year-old righty has shown no signs of aging.

In a spring training start on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, Scherzer put up video game numbers: 4 IP with 0 ER and seven strikeouts. He also clocked 97 miles-per-hour on the gun on his fastest pitch of the day. 

Although the Nats would lose to the Cardinals 4-2, getting a performance like that from ‘Mad Max’ was encouraging. With Stephen Strasburg sustaining a calf injury in his start Sunday and veteran Jon Lester undergoing thyroid surgery last week, the rotation has a few question marks as Opening Day approaches on April 1. Seeing consistent outings from Scherzer and Patrick Corbin eases any concerns. 

In addition to Scherzer, another 36-year-old has been raising eyebrows for Nationals fans during spring training over the last few weeks: ‘Mr. National’ himself, Ryan Zimmerman.

Zimmerman, in his 16th spring training with Washington, has already hit three home runs, good enough for seven total RBI. His latest came Monday off Cardinals righty John Gant with two outs and a runner on base in the first inning. 

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

Biden undoes Trump memo skeptical of agency performance metrics

McDonough acknowledges productivity concerns with VA's new EHR

Non-profit recommends amending Stafford Act to include FEMA in pandemic, cyber incident response

SSA ‘aggressively worked’ to give IRS data to process 30M stimulus payments

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up