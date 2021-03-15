Max Scherzer dazzles in spring training start vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Max Scherzer has already proven himself as one of the best pitchers in the majors both currently and across league history. As he enters his 14th season in the MLB and seventh in Washington, the 36-year-old righty has shown no signs of aging.

In a spring training start on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, Scherzer put up video game numbers: 4 IP with 0 ER and seven strikeouts. He also clocked 97 miles-per-hour on the gun on his fastest pitch of the day.

Although the Nats would lose to the Cardinals 4-2, getting a performance like that from ‘Mad Max’ was encouraging. With Stephen Strasburg sustaining a calf injury in his start Sunday and veteran Jon Lester undergoing thyroid surgery last week, the rotation has a few question marks as Opening Day approaches on April 1. Seeing consistent outings from Scherzer and Patrick Corbin eases any concerns.

In addition to Scherzer, another 36-year-old has been raising eyebrows for Nationals fans during spring training over the last few weeks: ‘Mr. National’ himself, Ryan Zimmerman.

Zimmerman, in his 16th spring training with Washington, has already hit three home runs, good enough for seven total RBI. His latest came Monday off Cardinals righty John Gant with two outs and a runner on base in the first inning.