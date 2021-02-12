Trea Turner and wife Kristen announce birth of son with fitting middle name

Nationals shortstop Trea Turner announced Friday that his wife Kristen had given birth to their firstborn son. His name: Beckham Dash Turner.

The Turner family has gained a new member.

It’s appropriate that Turner would give his son the middle name Dash. Since his rookie year in 2016, Turner ranks third among all MLB players with 169 stolen bases.

Kristen shared on Instagram that Beckham weighs 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measures out at 20 and a half inches. He’s got a long way to go before he catches his dad at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds.