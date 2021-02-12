CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Trea Turner and wife Kristen announce birth of son with fitting middle name

Matt Weyrich | @NBCSWashington

February 12, 2021, 2:01 PM

The Turner family has gained a new member.

Nationals shortstop Trea Turner announced Friday that his wife Kristen had given birth to their firstborn son. His name: Beckham Dash Turner.

 

It’s appropriate that Turner would give his son the middle name Dash. Since his rookie year in 2016, Turner ranks third among all MLB players with 169 stolen bases.

Kristen shared on Instagram that Beckham weighs 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measures out at 20 and a half inches. He’s got a long way to go before he catches his dad at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds.

Tags:

