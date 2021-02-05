DC first responders get some Nats swag in appreciation for their work

Members of agencies keeping D.C. safe got some swag courtesy of the 2019 World Series champions the Washington Nationals.

The team donated World Series Champion branded gear and apparel to D.C. police, Fire and EMS and other public safety agencies to thank them for their work throughout the COVID-19 health emergency and their actions during the Capitol riot last month.

“The Nationals helped make us the District of Champions. Now, we’re working together to ensure we are the District of Comebacks,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement. She added that she can’t wait to be back at Nationals Park celebrating together again.

Today the @Nationals donated World Series Champion gear to our officers and other DC first responders! We are grateful for their generosity and for our entire DC community! ⚾️ #NATITUDE #CommunityFirst @dcfireems pic.twitter.com/iEo0WGJkug — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 5, 2021

Nationals’ managing principal owner Mark Lerner said that he hopes the first responders would wear the gear with pride.

“We are forever indebted to you for your extraordinary service over the past 10 months,” Lerner said.

Thank you @Nationals for honoring @DCPoliceDept, @dcfireems with World Series apparel. They’ve been on the front lines of this pandemic, and we honor them today, and every day, for their continued sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/pCrWz4Dwnz — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) February 5, 2021

The free merchandise comes after the District announced discounts and deals for troops who helped secure the U.S. Capitol after the riot.