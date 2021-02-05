CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon help | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
DC first responders get some Nats swag in appreciation for their work

Abigail Constantino

February 5, 2021, 8:53 PM

Members of agencies keeping D.C. safe got some swag courtesy of the 2019 World Series champions the Washington Nationals.

The team donated World Series Champion branded gear and apparel to D.C. police, Fire and EMS and other public safety agencies to thank them for their work throughout the COVID-19 health emergency and their actions during the Capitol riot last month.

“The Nationals helped make us the District of Champions. Now, we’re working together to ensure we are the District of Comebacks,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement. She added that she can’t wait to be back at Nationals Park celebrating together again.

Nationals’ managing principal owner Mark Lerner said that he hopes the first responders would wear the gear with pride.

“We are forever indebted to you for your extraordinary service over the past 10 months,” Lerner said.

The free merchandise comes after the District announced discounts and deals for troops who helped secure the U.S. Capitol after the riot.

