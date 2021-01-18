Report: Nationals, pitcher Jon Lester agree to one-year deal

Multiple reports have the Washington Nationals and lefty Jon Lester agreeing to terms on a one-year deal, pending a physical.

Report: Nationals, Jon Lester agree to one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Nationals and lefty Jon Lester have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, pending a physical, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Lester, who has played for the Cubs the last six years, figures to slide into the fourth spot of the Nationals’ rotation, behind Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin.

While past his prime, the 37-year-old brings a championship resume with him to D.C., including World Series titles with the Cubs in 2016 and the Red Sox in 2013 and 2007. He boasts a career 3.60 ERA through 15 seasons and that number drops to 2.51 in his 26 postseason appearances.

The 2016 NLCS MVP, Lester is a five-time all-star with his latest nod coming in 2018. In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he posted a career-worst 5.16 ERA in 12 starts with a 3-3 record.