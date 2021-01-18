CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers receive vaccine | US boosting vaccine deliveries | Md., Va. vaccination lag | Latest regional test results
Report: Nationals, pitcher Jon Lester agree to one-year deal

Prince J. Grimes | @NBCSWashington

January 18, 2021, 8:37 PM

The Washington Nationals and lefty Jon Lester have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, pending a physical, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. 

Lester, who has played for the Cubs the last six years, figures to slide into the fourth spot of the Nationals’ rotation, behind Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin.

While past his prime, the 37-year-old brings a championship resume with him to D.C., including World Series titles with the Cubs in 2016 and the Red Sox in 2013 and 2007. He boasts a career 3.60 ERA through 15 seasons and that number drops to 2.51 in his 26 postseason appearances.

The 2016 NLCS MVP, Lester is a five-time all-star with his latest nod coming in 2018. In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he posted a career-worst 5.16 ERA in 12 starts with a 3-3 record.

