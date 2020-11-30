Juan Soto appears to be recruiting Trevor Bauer to the Nationals on Instagram

Juan Soto appears to be recruiting Trevor Bauer to the Nats originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington As one of…

As one of the best hitters on the planet, Nationals outfielder Juan Soto knows a thing or two about great pitching. Having to go up against the best arms in baseball day in and day out has given Soto an excellent eye, and this offseason, he’s turned that eye toward one starter in particular.

Trevor Bauer is the reigning NL Cy Young winner, and he’s also one of the prizes available on the free agent market this winter. And Soto isn’t hiding the fact that he’d love to see Bauer in the nation’s capital.

A post shared by MLB ⚾ (@mlb)

Major League Baseball put out a graphic asking where Bauer will end up signing. The only teams included, beside a question mark, were the Angels, Dodgers, Yankees and Mets – clearly the MLB social team is thinking about its two biggest markets, Los Angeles and New York.

Soto didn’t care that the Nationals weren’t an option, jumping in the Instagram comments to throw their hat in the ring.

It wasn’t long before baseball fans started chiming in, and Soto defending his stance on adding Bauer.

In the process, Soto was also forced to come to the aid of his current teammate, Max Scherzer. The Nats’ ace is one of the best pitchers in recent memory, and yet some fans think he’s well past his prime.

That clearly wasn’t a stance Soto agreed with.

Bauer will have no shortage of suitors, and fans of just about every MLB team would be excited to see him come to their cities. But for Juan Soto, at least, the choice should be clear.