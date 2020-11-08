Biden invited to throw Nationals’ opening day first pitch

The Washington Nationals have invited President-elect Joe Biden to throw the first pitch on Opening Day of the team's 2021 baseball season.

We look forward to hosting President-Elect Biden on Opening Day of the 2021 season.@JoeBiden // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/n3YzL7olWA — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) November 8, 2020

The Nationals tweeted the invitation Saturday night, as Biden delivered his victory speech in Wilmington, Delaware.

The Nats host the New York Mets at Nationals Park on opening day, scheduled for Thursday, April 1, 2021.