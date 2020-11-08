CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. reduces restaurant, bar capacity | Montgomery Co. OKs restrictions | Some Loudoun students returning next month | Latest results across the region
Biden invited to throw Nationals’ opening day first pitch

Matt Small

November 8, 2020, 10:18 AM

Hours after former Vice President Joe Biden was announced president-elect on Saturday, the Washington Nationals invited him to throw the first pitch on opening day of the team’s 2021 baseball season.

The Nationals tweeted the invitation Saturday night, as Biden delivered his victory speech in Wilmington, Delaware.

The Nats host the New York Mets at Nationals Park on opening day, scheduled for Thursday, April 1, 2021.

