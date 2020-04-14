Several Washington Nationals convened on a Zoom call Tuesday night for a special World Series Game 7 reunion.

It was accessible via the team’s Facebook page and at one point surpassed 6,700 views. The event also served as a fundraiser for Prosforheroes.org. About $200,000 was raised.

The total amount raised appeared on the top row of the video.

Ryan Zimmerman, Stephen Strasburg, Max Scherzer, Patrick Corbin, Sean Doolittle, Adam Eaton and Juan Soto, among others, watched the World Series finale together while reminiscing about the first championship in franchise history.

The surprise guests of the night included Anthony Rendon, who left the team in the offseason for the Los Angeles Angels, and Mr. Baby Shark himself — Gerardo Parra, who joined the call from Japan at 10:30 a.m. local time.

With the current lack of sports, it served as a great way for Nats fans to relive the greatest night in franchise history.

Watch the reunion on the team’s Facebook page.