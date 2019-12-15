Nats’ Sean Doolittle makes guest appearance on ‘Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!’

What does Nationals relief pitcher Sean Doolittle do on the offseason? He appeared on his favorite radio game show, "Wait Wait … Don't Tell Me!"

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Sean Doolittle did more pitching after the Nationals won the World Series in October.

Doolittle’s public relations team asked him what he wanted to do in the offseason to extend riding the wave of the historic Fall Classic win.

Did he ask for a cameo in the latest “Star Wars” or TV series, like the Mets’ Noah Syndergaard did on “Game of Thrones?”

No — Doolittle said he wanted to be on his favorite radio game show: NPR’s “Wait Wait … Don’t tell Me!” And his dream came true.

Doolittle was a guest during a segment of “Not My Job.” The staff of the show quizzed the athlete on real-world saves — not the ones he’s used to as a major league pitcher for the Nationals.

The reliever answered three questions by the show’s host Peter Sagal during his portion of the Thursday taping, and let’s just say that Doolittle didn’t strike out.

Doolittle, or “Obi-Sean Kenobi Doolittle” (he’s a huge “Star Wars” fan) used his twitter account to thank the show for his appearance on Thursday.

I got to be a guest on my favorite radio game show @waitwait alongside my new friends @petergrosz, @paulapoundstone, @Faith_Salie, and host @petersagal! It was a hilarious show so I hope you’ll keep an eye out for the podcast ep or check it out when it airs this Saturday on @NPR! pic.twitter.com/1EzJjKw2kG — Obi-Sean Kenobi Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) December 13, 2019

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.