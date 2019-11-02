Home » Washington Nationals » Nats fan pops the…

Nats fan pops the question during victory parade

Reem Nadeem

November 2, 2019, 9:04 PM

The newly engaged couple embraces amid the Nationals’ welcome-home celebration. (WTOP/Lisa Weiner)

As Nationals fans lined the streets of D.C. to welcome the World Series champs home in a once-in-a-lifetime victory celebration, one woman was asked a (hopefully) once-in-a-lifetime question.

Jefferson Payne popped the question to his girlfriend during the victory parade and it was captured by dozens of cellphones.

“I was thinking about doing it after the Nationals won the World Series but we ended up watching the game from home so I figured this was the next best choice,” Payne told WTOP about his proposal plan.

If it’s not clear from the photo, she said yes!

