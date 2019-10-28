Nats fan gets the home run ball … and saves his beers

Game 5 of the World Series should have been the stuff of local legend, but mostly wasn't. Jeff Adams is an exception.

Game 5 of the World Series should have been the stuff of local legend, but mostly wasn’t. Jeff Adams is an exception.

He’s the man who managed to score Yordan Álvarez’s home run ball in the second inning Sunday while holding two big aluminum bottles of Bud Light.

Any viewer of “SportsCenter” is treated to the occasional sight of a high-velocity baseball blowing up some poor schmuck’s food and/or beverage. And when the Astros rookie sent that Joe Ross pitch to left-center, it sure looked like Adams, too, would be bucking up again for some brews at Nationals Park — and perhaps a dry T-shirt.

But Adams had paid ballpark prices for those beers, so he used his Little League training when it mattered most. He told The Washington Post how a coach taught him to let it bounce off his chest, so it could drop straight down.

Yeah, it probably left a mark, but make no mistake: The Nats fan got the ball anyway. And since he went viral, it now appears he’s getting hooked up with some of St. Louis’ finest.

It’s all about the fundamentals, folks.

See the replay below.

Good job getting in front of this baseball and protecting the beer, my guy. pic.twitter.com/dkQLZPjaMp — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 28, 2019

