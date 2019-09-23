Home » Washington Nationals » Whenever Bryce Harper strikes…

Whenever Bryce Harper strikes out this week, you can get a $3 pizza

Abigail Constantino

September 23, 2019, 10:47 PM

It’s been several months since Bryce Harper traded in his Nats uniform for a $330 million record deal with the Phillies, but some in D.C. have long memories, including a local pizza chain.

&Pizza is giving away $3 pizzas for three minutes from Monday to Thursday any time Harper strikes out.

When Harper strikes out during the game, text #UROUT to 200-03 to receive a code you can use to buy a pizza online or through the &pizza app.

Yes, that’s a slithering snake behind a photo of Harper.

Here are the days and times Washington plays Philadelphia this week:

  • Tuesday, 1:05 p.m. and 7:05 p.m.
  • Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.
  • Thursday, 4:05 p.m.

There’s a pretty good chance you’ll get a deal on these pizzas. “He’s been striking out a lot this season,” WTOP sports reporter J. Brooks said.

Harper has struck out 170 times, so far this season. “That’s a lot,” Brooks said.

This is not the first time Harper has endured a ribbing from D.C. fans. During his first game against the Nats since playing for Philadelphia, a ballpark nearly full of boo birds welcomed the superstar outfielder back to D.C. last April. And at his first at-bat against former teammate Max Scherzer, Harper struck out.

Perhaps someday, D.C. fans will be above this level of petty. But it’s not going to be this week.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News Local News MLB News Sports Washington Nationals Washington, DC Sports
bryce harper free pizza pizza

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up