Nationals to open 2020 season March 26 against Mets

The Washington Nationals open the 2020 season March 26 against the New York Mets.

New York never sees snow in late-March, right? The Washington Nationals begin the 2020 regular season at Citi Field against the National League East rival Mets Thursday, March 26.

Major League Baseball released the schedule Monday.

The Nats will play their home opener Thursday, April 2 against the Mets. Once again the slate is front-loaded with division foes as the team will play its first 12 games against teams from the National League East.

The Nats also play 28 of their final 30 games next year against division foes.

The annual interleague series with the Orioles will take place Aug. 8 and Aug. 9 at Camden Yards, with the Nats hosting the O’s Sept. 15 and Sept. 16.

Other notable dates in 2020 include a Memorial Day matchup with Miami May 25, July 4 against Houston and the first Bryce Harper and the Phillies visit July 10.

Unlike the NFL, NHL or NBA, Major League Baseball releases the next season’s regular schedule while the current season is still underway.

Here is the full 2020 Nationals schedule.

