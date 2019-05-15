202
Nationals roundup: Patrick Corbin fans 11 hitters in win over Mets

By NBC Sports Washington | @NBCSWashington May 15, 2019 11:12 pm 05/15/2019 11:12pm
Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon, right, hits a ground rule double in front of New York Mets catcher Wilson Ramos and home plate umpire Cory Blaser in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Washington. Adam Eaton scored on the play. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

The Nationals picked up a wire-to-wire victory over the Mets Wednesday night, 5-1, and improved to 17-25. The win sets up a Thursday afternoon rubber match at Nationals Park in D.C.

Consider these news and notes to get caught up with both NL East organizations:

Nationals

Patrick Corbin led the way for Washington tossing eight innings of four-hit baseball. The lefty recorded 11 strikeouts (tied season-high) while tossing 108 pitches.

Victor Robles continues to torch the Mets offensively. The rookie’s solo home run in the third inning marked his team-leading eighth.

Trea Turner is two games into his rehab assignment (broken finger) with Single-A Potomac. He’s gone 1-for-8 with four strikeouts from the plate and looked solid defensively.

Mets

New York starting pitcher Wilmer Font was bounced after just 2.1 innings Wednesday night. The 28-year-old allowed five runs on six hits and walked two Nats.

J.D. Davis brought in the Mets’ lone run with his RBI double off Corbin in the 3rd.

Injuries

  • OF Andrew Stevenson: Back, 10-Day IL
  • RP Tony Sipp: Oblique, 10-Day IL
  • 1B Matt Adams: Shoulder, 10-Day IL
  • 1B Ryan Zimmerman: Foot, 10-Day IL
  • RP Koda Glover: Elbow, 10-Day IL
  • RP Trevor Rosenthal: Flu, 10-Day IL
  • RP Austen Williams: Shoulder, 10-Day IL
  • SS Trea Turner: Finger, rehab assignment

Coming up

Thursday, May 16: New York Mets @ Nationals, 1:05 p.m., Nationals Park
Friday, May 17: Chicago Cubs @ Nationals, 7:05 p.m. Nationals Park
Saturday, May 18: Chicago Cubs @ Nationals, 7:15 p.m., Nationals Park

Source: Rotoworld

