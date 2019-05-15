Nationals roundup: Patrick Corbin fans 11 hitters in win over Mets

The Nationals picked up a wire-to-wire victory over the Mets Wednesday night, 5-1, and improved to 17-25. The win sets up a Thursday afternoon rubber match at Nationals Park in D.C. Here's a roundup of the game and what to expect for Thursday.

The Nationals picked up a wire-to-wire victory over the Mets Wednesday night, 5-1, and improved to 17-25. The win sets up a Thursday afternoon rubber match at Nationals Park in D.C.

Consider these news and notes to get caught up with both NL East organizations:

Nationals

Patrick Corbin led the way for Washington tossing eight innings of four-hit baseball. The lefty recorded 11 strikeouts (tied season-high) while tossing 108 pitches.

Victor Robles continues to torch the Mets offensively. The rookie’s solo home run in the third inning marked his team-leading eighth.

Trea Turner is two games into his rehab assignment (broken finger) with Single-A Potomac. He’s gone 1-for-8 with four strikeouts from the plate and looked solid defensively.

Mets

New York starting pitcher Wilmer Font was bounced after just 2.1 innings Wednesday night. The 28-year-old allowed five runs on six hits and walked two Nats.

J.D. Davis brought in the Mets’ lone run with his RBI double off Corbin in the 3rd.

Injuries

OF Andrew Stevenson: Back, 10-Day IL

RP Tony Sipp: Oblique, 10-Day IL

1B Matt Adams: Shoulder, 10-Day IL

1B Ryan Zimmerman: Foot, 10-Day IL

RP Koda Glover: Elbow, 10-Day IL

RP Trevor Rosenthal: Flu, 10-Day IL

RP Austen Williams: Shoulder, 10-Day IL

SS Trea Turner: Finger, rehab assignment

Coming up

Thursday, May 16: New York Mets @ Nationals, 1:05 p.m., Nationals Park

Friday, May 17: Chicago Cubs @ Nationals, 7:05 p.m. Nationals Park

Saturday, May 18: Chicago Cubs @ Nationals, 7:15 p.m., Nationals Park

Source: Rotoworld

