Nationals roundup: News and notes ahead of Mets series

The Nationals will enter a 3-game set against the Mets Tuesday night, coming off a rollercoaster of a series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Here's the latest Nationals and Mets news.

Player Notes

NATIONALS:

If one player got it right, it was Stephen Strasburg who had his best showing of the entire season on Sunday. The pitcher gave up just four hits and struck out seven.

In case you haven’t heard, Gerardo Parra led the Nats to victory Saturday night with a grand slam in the eighth inning. The veteran made an eighth inning showing yet again on Sunday when he hit a double to stop the Dodgers’ Hyun-Jin Ryu’s possible no-hitter.

Max Scherzer held his own against the Dodgers Saturday, striking out seven batters and leading the Nationals to a 5-2 win.

METS:

Jacob DeGrom was on a roll last Saturday, accumulating 21 swinging strikes over just seven innings and leading his Mets to a 4-1 over the Miami Marlins.

Rookie Pete Alonso is gaining some traction; the slugger went 1-for-3 against Miami’s Sandy Alcantara on Saturday with a solo home run in the sixth inning.

Injuries

3B Howie Kendrick: Neck, Sidelined

OF Andrew Stevenson: Back, 10-Day IL

RP Tony Sipp: Oblique, 10-Day IL

1B Matt Adams: Shoulder, 10-Day IL

1B Ryan Zimmerman: Foot, 10-Day IL

RP Koda Glover: Elbow, 10-Day IL

RP Trevor Rosenthal: Flu, 10-Day IL

RP Austen Williams: Shoulder, 10-Day IL

SS Trea Turner: Finger, 10-Day IL

Coming Up:

Tuesday, 5/14: New York Mets @ Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET, Nationals Park

Wednesday, 5/15: New York Mets @ Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET, Nationals Park

Thursday, 5/16: New York Mets @ Nationals, 1:05 p.m. ET, Nationals Park

Source: Rotoworld

