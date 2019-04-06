What to watch for from the Nats this weekend in New York

Will the bullpen help or hurt the Nats during the remainder of their series with the Mets in New York? Will Victor Robles keep up his hot hitting? Will we see the real Brian Dozier sometime soon? Those questions and more are considered in this preview.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

The Nats stay up in the Big Apple for the remainder of their three-game series with the Mets after getting a win at Citi Field Thursday. Here are the three things to watch for:

1. How will the bullpen fare in Queens?

The bullpen has struggled out of the gate through the first few games of 2019. Reliever Trevor Rosenthal’s ERA has yet to be calculated, because he has not recorded an out in three appearances, and has allowed seven earned runs, four hits and three walks. Yes you read that correctly. On March 30 against the Mets, Rosenthal faced Wilson Ramos, Jeff McNeil, Amed Rosario, and J.D. Davis. All four batters scored.

The following day he faced Rosario once more, and he scored. On April 3 against Philadelphia, he faced Maikel Franco and Scott Kingery. They each scored. The one-time closer for St. Louis hasn’t recorded an out yet this season. The only positive aspect of having an ERA at “infinity” is that it can only go down.

2. When will the real Brian Dozier emerge?

After being signed this offseason, the one-time All-Star has struggled through six games. In 22 AB, Dozier is slashing .091/.130/.091.

3. Who will step up in the wake of Trea Turner’s injury?

The Nats’ shortstop was off to a great start when injured his finger trying to lay down a bunt earlier this week. Will either Victor Robles or Juan Soto take over his production? Will it be someone else?

Robles’ second homer of 2019 came Thursday’s win against the Mets, and while the Nats’ rookie center fielder is batting .300 so far, he hasn’t yet emerged as a superstar.

Juan Soto (.304/.385/.522) looked like one of the best future stars in the big leagues in 2018, but hasn’t quite taken the torch from Bryce Harper, even though he did blast a homer in the Nats’ win over the Phillies on Wednesday.

In his rookie season, Soto burst onto the scene, smashing 22 homers and driving in 70 runs. As young stars are starting to put pen to paper on contract extensions, will Soto be next in line?

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.