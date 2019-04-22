Preview: 3 things to watch when the Nationals head to Colorado

After shutting out Miami Sunday, the Nationals find themselves back at .500. Here's what you need to know when they head to Colorado.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

Can the Washington Nationals stay above .500?

The Nationals face the Rockies at Coors Field for the first half of this workweek. Here are three things to watch for:

Stephen Strasburg’s impressive start along with Ryan Zimmerman’s two homers and two RBIs kept Washington from being swept by the lowly Miami Marlins. Who will produce with Anthony Rendon out? While the Nats third baseman was sidelined with an elbow injury after being hit by a pitch in Saturday’s outing against the Marlins, Howie Kendrick started in his place. Kendrick went 1-for-3 vs. Miami with one RBI and one strikeout. In terms of replacing Rendon’s hitting prowess, Victor Robles has started a streak of his own. The youngster is hot on a seven-game hit streak, including a bunt over the infield Sunday. Will the Nationals ever sure up their end game? Saturday ninth inning was on the brink of disaster. Kyle Barraclough allowed back-to-back walks, then Sean Doolittle loaded the bases. Luckily for the Nats, crisis averted.

The Nationals play the Rockies at 8:40 p.m. Monday.

