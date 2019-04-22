202
Home » Washington Nationals » Preview: 3 things to…

Preview: 3 things to watch when the Nationals head to Colorado

By NBC Sports Washington | @NBCSWashington April 22, 2019 3:56 am 04/22/2019 03:56am
Share
Washington Nationals' Juan Soto celebrates his two-run home run with Adam Eaton (2) and Matt Adams (15) during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

Can the Washington Nationals stay above .500?

The Nationals face the Rockies at Coors Field for the first half of this workweek. Here are three things to watch for:

  1. Stephen Strasburg’s impressive start along with Ryan Zimmerman’s two homers and two RBIs kept Washington from being swept by the lowly Miami Marlins.
  2. Who will produce with Anthony Rendon out? While the Nats third baseman was sidelined with an elbow injury after being hit by a pitch in Saturday’s outing against the Marlins, Howie Kendrick started in his place. Kendrick went 1-for-3 vs. Miami with one RBI and one strikeout. In terms of replacing Rendon’s hitting prowess, Victor Robles has started a streak of his own. The youngster is hot on a seven-game hit streak, including a bunt over the infield Sunday.
  3. Will the Nationals ever sure up their end game? Saturday ninth inning was on the brink of disaster. Kyle Barraclough allowed back-to-back walks, then Sean Doolittle loaded the bases. Luckily for the Nats, crisis averted.

The Nationals play the Rockies at 8:40 p.m. Monday.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

More News

Topics:
baseball colorado rockies Coors Field MLB News Sports Washington Nationals Washington, DC Sports
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!