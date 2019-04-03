3 things to watch as the Nationals try to avoid a sweep in Miami

The Nationals have dropped two games to the Marlins already. Can they salvage a win in game three? Here are three things to watch for.

How healthy are the Nationals? Washington has been without Trea Turner for a couple weeks, and now two other star hitters look banged up. Anthony Rendon left Saturday’s game in the third inning after being hit by a pitch on the elbow. He stayed in to run the bases, but did not come out to the field in the bottom of the inning. With his blistering start to 2019, the Nationals will be hoping for good news on his injury long term.

Victor Robles was shaken up in the game as well. The speedy center fielder was sprinting back for a ball and made a terrific snag, but lost his balance and crashed head first into the hard wall. It wasn’t clear on the replay if Robles’ head or shoulder bore the brunt of the impact, but he looked out of sorts and allowed a runner to score from second base on the sacrifice fly.

The Nationals can’t afford any more injuries than they’ve already had.

Can the backups stay hot? Howie Kendrick and Matt Adams aren’t slated to be regular starters in the Nationals lineup, but they’ve been the team’s two best hitters (not named Anthony Rendon) so far in 2019. Both are hitting the ball hard, and the two combined to drive in all three runs scored by Washington Saturday night.

If Rendon does end up missing any games, Kendrick’s bat will play a major role for a team looking to stay afloat in an uber-competitive National League East.

How will Stephen Strasburg pitch? The Nationals haven’t gotten stellar performances on the mound from Anibal Sanchez or Max Scherzer in Miami, so they’ll be hoping Strasburg can turn it around.

Strasburg has scuffled a bit this season as well, with a 5.56 ERA, though he does have 28 strikeouts in 22.2 innings pitched. With the bullpen maybe turning it around, the starting rotation will need to find more consistency moving forward.

