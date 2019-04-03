3 things to watch as Nats look to earn series win over Mets

After a disastrous end to Saturday's game, the Nationals can still salvage a series win on Sunday in New York.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

After a smooth 4-0 victory on Thursday, the Nats late-inning problems resurfaced on Saturday resulting in a tough loss. Now, they’ll look to pick up a series-clinching win on Sunday against their NL East rivals.

Here are three things to watch for:

Another day, another blown lead? Despite helping secure a victory in the first game of the series, the bullpen continued its early-season struggles Saturday. Patrick Corbin wasn’t dominant in his second start of the season; but his six innings of three-run ball, combined with an eighth-inning rally by the offense, had Washington in prime position to earn a strong comeback win over New York.Yet, the relief pitchers once again failed to do their job. A meltdown in the eighth that saw New York rally from down 5-3 to up 6-5 did the Nationals in once again. Manager Dave Martinez hoped that this series would prove to be a turning point for the Nats in areas they’ve struggled with early on, but the theme of an unreliable bullpen remain prevalent. On Sunday, it will be hard for any lead to feel safe for Washington until the ball can get to Sean Doolittle. Stepping up In place of Trea Turner. With the team’s start shortstop set to miss an extended amount of time, Washington will need some players to fill in during his absence. While Howie Kendrick could very well become that guy as he continues to get healthier, Wilmer Difo showed his potential on Saturday. Launching a two-run homer, Difo has now recorded 2 RBI in consecutive games. The Nats will need more of that production for the shortstop moving forward. Run support for Max Scherzer. Through two games and 12.2 IP, Max Scherzer’s ERA sits at just 2.13. However, he holds an 0-2 record due to a lack of run support and some unraveling from the bullpen. As he takes the mound for the third time this season on Sunday, we’ll see if his teammates can help him get into the win column.

