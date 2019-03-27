Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals

The Washington Nationals open the 2019 MLB season on Thursday, March 28. Meet the players sporting the Curly W this year.

While the Nationals enter the post-Bryce Harper era, many familiar faces are returning, along with a handful of new ones.

As we did last year, we’ve compiled the likely Opening Day roster, along with the players currently on the injured list (denoted by an asterisk) who are expected in D.C. sooner or later.

Catchers Yan Gomes Born: July 19, 1987 — Sao Paulo, Brazil Acquired: Traded from the Cleveland Indians Nov. 30, 2018 Notable numbers: Made his first All-Star team in 2018, when he set a career high with 26 doubles. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

