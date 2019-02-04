2019 Nationals bobbleheads, giveaways announced

Baseball season is just around the corner and so are new bobbleheads for fans featuring players Juan Soto, Max Scherzer, Adam Eaton and Patrick Corbin as well as several other giveaway items. Here's the game schedule for when the new collectibles will be available.

A Trea Turner Bobblehead will be presented by PNC Bank to the first 25,000 fans at the Nationals game on May 15. (Courtesy the Washington Nationals)

WASHINGTON — Baseball season is just around the corner and so are new bobbleheads for fans featuring players Juan Soto, Max Scherzer, Adam Eaton and Patrick Corbin as well as several other giveaway items.

On Monday, the Nationals announced the 2019 schedule for releasing its bobbleheads and other promotional collectible items for fans.

New events this year include a series of special “fireworks nights,” a Marvel Super Hero Day. There are also special new giveaways for kids including a watch, a Max Scherzer jersey and a lumberjack cap.

Bobbleheads

April 12 – Juan Soto Bobblehead presented by M&M’s (First 25,000 fans)

May 15 – Trea Turner Bobblehead presented by PNC Bank (First 25,000 fans)

May 25 – MARVEL Super Hero™ Captain Zimmerman Bobblehead (First 10,000 fans)

June 15 – STAR WARS™ Obi “Sean” Kenobi Bobblehead (First 10,000 fans)

June 21 – Max Scherzer Bobblehead presented by Delta Air Lines (First 25,000 fans)

July 2 – Adam Eaton Bobblehead presented by PNC Bank (First 25,000 fans)

Aug. 17 – Patrick Corbin Bobblehead presented by SAIC (First 25,000 fans)

Collectibles

March 30 – In-Park Live Radio Lanyard presented by 106.7 The Fan (First 20,000 fans)

July 23 – Nationals Water Bottle presented by MASN *NEW* (First 20,000 fans)

Sept. 14 – Nationals Beer Stein presented by StubHub (First 20,000 fans)

Apparel

March 28 (Opening Day) – 2019 Schedule T-Shirt presented by GEICO (First 25,000 fans)

May 2 – Nationals Expandable Beach Bag presented by Kaiser Permanente *NEW* (First 20,000 fans)

July 27 – Nationals Racing Presidents Tote Bag presented by MLB Network (First 25,000 fans)

Aug. 31 – Camo Tank Top presented by Budweiser *NEW* (First 20,000 fans 21+)

September 29 – Nationals Puffy Vest presented by Coca-Cola *NEW* (First 20,000 fans)

Fireworks Nights presented by Budweiser

Friday, April 26

Friday, May 24

Friday, June 14

Wednesday, July 3

Friday, Aug. 30

Theme Nights

May 25 – MARVEL Super Hero™ Day

June 15 – STAR WARS™ Day

Sept. 15 – Oktoberfest

Kids giveaways (12 and under)

April 28 – Kids Watch *NEW* (First 10,000 fans 12 & under)

May 26 – Max Scherzer Jersey *NEW* (First 10,000 fans 12 & under)

June 23 – Screech Hooded Towel *NEW* (First 10,000 fans 12 & under)

Aug. 18 – Teddy Squeezable Toy *NEW* (First 10,000 fans 12 & under)

Sept. 15 – Lumberjack Cap *NEW* (First 10,000 fans 12 & under)

Kids events (12 and under)

April 28 – Screech’s Birthday/Kids Opening Day presented by Jr. Nationals Kids Club

April 28, June 16 – Youth Baseball & Softball Day presented by Inova

May 16 – Weather Day presented by NBC4

Sept. 15 – Youth Champions Day

Various Dates – Scout Day/Girl Scout Day

Every Sunday Day Game – Kids Run the Bases

Special ticket events

May 27, September 2 – Seniors Stroll the Bases presented by Kaiser Permanente

June 4 – Night OUT

June 16 – Father’s Day Catch on the Field

June 20 – Ladies Night

June 23 – Yoga in the Outfield presented by Kaiser Permanente

July 6 – Cat-urday

Sept. 14 – Taste of the World: International Food Festival

Sept. 15 – Jewish Community Day

Sept. 28 – Faith Day

Various Dates – Pups in the Park presented by Budweiser

Various Dates – College Day Series NEW SCHOOLS: American, Old Dominion, Penn State, Radford and West Virginia. RETURNING SCHOOLS: Big 10, George Mason, Georgetown, George Washington, Howard, James Madison, Maryland, VCU, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and William & Mary.

