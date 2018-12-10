Want to ‘run’ for president? Nationals holding tryouts for racing mascots

If you've ever wanted to run for office — well, sorta — here's your chance. The Washington Nationals are looking for new recruits to join the ranks of the team's famous "racing presidents" mascots.

The presidential mascots, who have been a beloved part of the Nationals gameday experience since 2006, race during the fourth inning of every home game.

WASHINGTON — If you’ve ever wanted to run for office — well, sorta — here’s your chance. The Washington Nationals are looking for new recruits to join the ranks of the team’s famous “racing presidents” mascots.

If you think you have the swift-footed skills to fill the shoes of George, Tom, Abe, Teddy and Bill, you have until Saturday to apply online for a tryout. The auditions are set to take place Jan. 6.

The presidential mascots, who have been a beloved part of the Nationals’ game day experience since 2006, race during the fourth inning of every home game.

The team says those interested in applying must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or GED. Previous mascot experience is preferred but not required, the team said.

If you’re interested in being put through the paces, here’s a few other things you should know about the gig:

The team says racing presidents must be between 5 feet 7 inches and 6 feet 6 inches tall.

You must be able to run from center field to first base — about 200 yards — in a 50-pound costume and to otherwise “properly function” wearing said 50-pound costume.

If selected, the team wants you to commit to taking part in at least 40 percent of the team’s home games in 2019.

Punctuality helps. If chosen, you need to be reliable and able to arrive at Nationals Park at least 90 minutes before the start of the game.

Perhaps most important: Those selected to join the elite few must be prepared to “take on the persona of the racing president you encompass.”

