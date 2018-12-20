Nationals agree to 2-year deal with Anibal Sanchez

The Nationals and free agent pitcher Anibal Sanchez have agreed to terms on a 2-year deal worth $19 million, according to multiple reports.

WASHINGTON — The Nationals and free agent pitcher Anibal Sanchez have agreed to terms on a 2-year deal worth $19 million, according to multiple reports.

The 34-year-old right-hander had a 7-6 record and a 2.83 ERA in 24 starts for the Atlanta Braves last season, his first winning record since 2014. Sanchez had a career-low 1.08 WHIP in 2018, and started Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the L.A. Dodgers.

Among his career highlights, Sanchez pitched a no-hitter as a rookie with the Marlins in 2006, the first of his seven seasons in Miami. He would play his next six seasons with the Detroit Tigers, where he had a productive 2013 season in which he led the AL in ERA (2.57), won a career-high 14 games, and came in fourth in the AL Cy Young voting.

The Nationals have now added two starting pitchers this offseason. Patrick Corbin signed a six-year, $140 million contract earlier this month.

