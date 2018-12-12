Johnny Holliday giving up Nats TV gig

After 12 years with the Washington Nationals, sports broadcaster Johnny Holiday has decided to step away from his pre-game and post-game duties on MASN TV.

WASHINGTON — After 12 years with the Washington Nationals, sports broadcaster Johnny Holliday has decided to step away from his pre-game and post-game duties on MASN TV.

Holliday, 81, tells WTOP he wants to spend more time with his family.

He will continue to be the voice of the Maryland Terrapins, which he’s done since 1979.

In 2018, the co-host of the “Nats Xtra” was nominated for the National Radio Hall of Fame.

In 2014, he was inducted into the Washington D.C. Sports Hall of Fame and The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame. He also holds the distinction of being was the 2014 Maryland Sportscaster of the Year.

WTOP’s Dave Johnson contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.