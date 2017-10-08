Nats game 3 start time against Cubs set for 4 p.m.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals head to Wrigley Field for Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Monday, but they will have to wait a few extra hours for first pitch.

The game would have started at 1 p.m. EDT had not the Boston Red Sox defeated the Houston Astros to stay alive in the American League Division Series, Major League Baseball decided to give the Red Sox the 1 p.m. start time and push the Nats back to 4 p.m.

Max Scherzer will take the mound for the Nats in his first start of the 2017 playoffs. He’ll go up against the Cubs’ Jose Quintana, who is making his first ever start in the postseason after joining the Cubs from the crosstown White Sox in a trade earlier this year.

Game 4, which could prove to be the decisive game of the series, is scheduled to start on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

