Washington hosts Minnesota following Collier’s 26-point showing

Minnesota Lynx (25-9, 14-5 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (11-23, 4-11 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx faces the Washington Mystics after Napheesa Collier scored 26 points in the Lynx’s 99-88 win against the Indiana Fever.

The Mystics are 4-12 on their home court. Washington is sixth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 31.9 rebounds. Aaliyah Edwards leads the Mystics with 5.6 boards.

The Lynx are 10-5 in road games. Minnesota is third in the Western Conference with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Collier averaging 2.3.

Washington makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Minnesota has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Lynx won 99-83 in the last matchup on Aug. 17.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariel Atkins is averaging 15 points and 3.2 assists for the Mystics.

Alanna Smith is averaging 10.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Lynx.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 5-5, averaging 80.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Lynx: 9-1, averaging 88.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.

Lynx: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

