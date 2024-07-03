Washington visits Las Vegas following Plum’s 34-point game

Washington Mystics (5-15, 2-10 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (11-6, 6-4 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Washington Mystics (5-15, 2-10 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (11-6, 6-4 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces takes on the Washington Mystics after Kelsey Plum scored 34 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 88-69 win over the Indiana Fever.

The Aces are 6-4 in home games. Las Vegas ranks eighth in the WNBA with 34.8 points in the paint led by A’ja Wilson averaging 14.5.

The Mystics have gone 2-8 away from home. Washington has a 2-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Las Vegas averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Washington allows. Washington has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Las Vegas have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Aces won the last meeting 88-77 on June 29, with Jackie Young scoring 26 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 assists for the Aces.

Ariel Atkins is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Mystics.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 6-4, averaging 87.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points per game.

Mystics: 5-5, averaging 86.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Karlie Samuelson: out (hand), Brittney Sykes: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

