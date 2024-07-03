Live Radio
Home » Washington Mystics » Washington visits Las Vegas…

Washington visits Las Vegas following Plum’s 34-point game

The Associated Press

July 3, 2024, 2:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington Mystics (5-15, 2-10 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (11-6, 6-4 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces takes on the Washington Mystics after Kelsey Plum scored 34 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 88-69 win over the Indiana Fever.

The Aces are 6-4 in home games. Las Vegas ranks eighth in the WNBA with 34.8 points in the paint led by A’ja Wilson averaging 14.5.

The Mystics have gone 2-8 away from home. Washington has a 2-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Las Vegas averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Washington allows. Washington has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Las Vegas have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Aces won the last meeting 88-77 on June 29, with Jackie Young scoring 26 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 assists for the Aces.

Ariel Atkins is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Mystics.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 6-4, averaging 87.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points per game.

Mystics: 5-5, averaging 86.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Karlie Samuelson: out (hand), Brittney Sykes: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up