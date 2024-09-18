Indiana visits Washington following Clark’s 35-point outing

Indiana Fever (20-19, 11-8 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (13-26, 6-13 Eastern Conference) Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana Fever (20-19, 11-8 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (13-26, 6-13 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever visits the Washington Mystics after Caitlin Clark scored 35 points in the Fever’s 110-109 win against the Dallas Wings.

The Mystics’ record in Eastern Conference play is 6-13. Washington allows 82.1 points and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The Fever are 11-8 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana has a 9-14 record against teams over .500.

Washington scores 79.0 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 87.5 Indiana allows. Indiana averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Washington allows.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Mystics won 89-84 in the last meeting on July 10. Ariel Atkins led the Mystics with 26 points, and Clark led the Fever with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stefanie Dolson is averaging 9.7 points for the Mystics.

Clark is averaging 19.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists for the Fever.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Fever: 7-3, averaging 91.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.1 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Shakira Austin: out for season (ankle).

Fever: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.