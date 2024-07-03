Live Radio
Walker-Kimbrough scores 10 of her 17 in the fourth and the Mystics rally past the Sparks 82-80

The Associated Press

July 3, 2024, 12:24 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 10 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter, and the Washington Mystics rallied past the Los Angeles Sparks 82-80 on Tuesday night.

Myisha Hines-Allen had 16 points for Washington, which trailed 64-52 entering the fourth.

Walker-Kimbrough made a 3-pointer with 2:55 left, lifting the Mystics to their first lead since it was 6-5 in the opening quarter.

Walker-Kimbrough threw it over the defense to find Stefanie Dolson for a layup with 1:18 remaining. Dolson was fouled on the play and made the free throw for an 80-77 lead.

Walker-Kimbrough helped close it out when she stole an inbounds pass with 20.7 seconds left and made one free throw at the other end for a four-point lead. She went 1 of 2 from the free-throw line again before Los Angeles forward Stephanie Talbot beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer from the corner.

Julie Vanloo had 15 points for Washington (5-15). Ariel Atkins scored 12, and Dolson had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Talbot scored 17 points for Los Angeles (4-15). Dearica Hamby had 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in her 12th double-double of the season. Aari McDonald had 17 points and six assists, and Rickea Jackson added 12 points.

Hamby was named to the All-Star roster for the third time in four years.

