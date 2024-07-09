Indiana takes home win streak into matchup with Washington

Washington Mystics (5-17, 2-10 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (9-13, 7-7 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK:…

Washington Mystics (5-17, 2-10 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (9-13, 7-7 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Fever -5.5; over/under is 168

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Fever play Washington Mystics.

The Fever’s record in Eastern Conference games is 7-7. Indiana has a 1-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mystics are 2-10 against conference opponents. Washington is fifth in the Eastern Conference giving up 83.0 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

Indiana scores 80.6 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 83.0 Washington gives up. Washington averages 78.6 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 87.2 Indiana allows to opponents.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Fever won the last matchup 88-81 on June 19. Aliyah Boston scored 22 points to help lead the Fever to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caitlin Clark is averaging 16.1 points, six rebounds and 7.4 assists for the Fever.

Ariel Atkins is averaging 14.5 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mystics.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 6-4, averaging 83.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Mystics: 5-5, averaging 83.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Karlie Samuelson: out (hand), Brittney Sykes: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.