Atkins scores 26 for the Mystics, who overcome Caitlin Clark’s 29 points to beat the Fever 89-84

Ariel Atkins scored 26 points, including a key basket in the final minute, and the Washington Mystics held off the Indiana Fever 89-84 on Wednesday to spoil Caitlin Clark's 29-point performance.

Mystics Fever Basketball Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) looks to shoot as Washington Mystics forward Emily Engstler (21) defends in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) AP Photo/Michael Conroy Mystics Fever Basketball Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith (1) tries to get around Washington Mystics forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) AP Photo/Michael Conroy Mystics Fever Basketball Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins (7) shoots over Indiana Fever forward Katie Lou Samuelson (33) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) AP Photo/Michael Conroy Mystics Fever Basketball Washington Mystics forward Emily Engstler (21) shoots between Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith (1) and forward Katie Lou Samuelson (33) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) AP Photo/Michael Conroy Mystics Fever Basketball Washington Mystics head coach Eric Thibault signals to his team as they play against the Indiana Fever in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) AP Photo/Michael Conroy Mystics Fever Basketball Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins (7) keeps the ball away from Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and forward NaLyssa Smith (1) after grabbing a rebound in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) AP Photo/Michael Conroy Mystics Fever Basketball Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) questions a foul call in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics in Indianapolis, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) AP Photo/Michael Conroy Mystics Fever Basketball Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards (24) goes for a loose ball between Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and forward NaLyssa Smith (1) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) AP Photo/Michael Conroy APTOPIX Mystics Fever Basketball Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull, left, forces a jump ball with Washington Mystics guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (32) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) AP Photo/Michael Conroy ( 1 /9) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ariel Atkins scored 26 points, including a key basket in the final minute, and the Washington Mystics held off the Indiana Fever 89-84 on Wednesday to spoil Caitlin Clark’s 29-point performance.

Washington led 76-55 after three quarters before Indiana rallied behind 15 fourth-quarter points from Clark.

Clark became the first WNBA player with 29 points, 13 assists, five rebounds, five 3-pointers, five steals and three blocks in a game.

After Clark capped a 14-0 run with a free throw to pull Indiana within 85-82 with 1:05 left, Atkins answered at the other end with an off-balance shot in the lane.

Clark made two more free throws and a jump ball was called with 20.3 seconds left. Indiana forward Aliyah Boston tapped it back, but Atkins grabbed it and fell to the ground before a timeout was called with 16.9.

Julie Vanloo secured an inbounds pass and made two free throws with 16.2 left for a five-point lead to secure it.

Stefanie Dolson and Vanloo each scored 13 points for Washington (6-17). Aaliyah Edwards added 12 points and Myisha Hines-Allen had 10. The Mystics were without Shakira Austin, Brittney Sykes and Karlie Samuelson.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 15 points and NaLyssa Smith added 11 for Indiana (9-14). Lexie Hull, who made her first start of the season, finished with five points in 20 minutes.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.