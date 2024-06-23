Dallas visits Washington after Engstler’s 23-point game

Dallas Wings (3-12, 2-6 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (3-13, 2-9 Eastern Conference) Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK:…

Dallas Wings (3-12, 2-6 Western Conference) at Washington Mystics (3-13, 2-9 Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Wings -1; over/under is 161

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics hosts the Dallas Wings after Emily Engstler scored 23 points in the Washington Mystics’ 97-69 win against the Dallas Wings.

The Mystics have gone 2-5 in home games. Washington is third in the WNBA with 21.3 assists per game led by Julie Vanloo averaging 5.6.

The Wings are 2-7 on the road. Dallas has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Washington averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Dallas gives up. Dallas averages 79.4 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 81.8 Washington gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Mystics won the last meeting 97-69 on June 22. Engstler scored 23 points to help lead the Mystics to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariel Atkins is averaging 14.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mystics. Aaliyah Edwards is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 24 points, 4.9 assists and 2.8 steals for the Wings. Maddy Siegrist is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mystics: 3-7, averaging 79.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Wings: 0-10, averaging 76.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.1 points.

INJURIES: Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Brittney Sykes: out (foot).

Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest), Maddy Siegrist: out (finger), Satou Sabally: out (shoulder), Jaelyn Brown: out (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.