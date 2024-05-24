Live Radio
Seattle faces Washington after Loyd’s 32-point game

The Associated Press

May 24, 2024, 2:09 AM

Washington Mystics (0-4, 0-2 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (2-3, 0-2 Western Conference)

Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm faces the Washington Mystics after Jewell Loyd scored 32 points in the Seattle Storm’s 85-83 victory over the Indiana Fever.

Seattle finished 4-16 at home a season ago while going 11-29 overall. The Storm allowed opponents to score 84.5 points per game and shoot 44.8% from the field last season.

Washington finished 7-13 on the road and 19-21 overall a season ago. The Mystics allowed opponents to score 80.9 points per game and shoot 43.6% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

Mystics: Brittney Sykes: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

