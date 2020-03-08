Mystics announce plans for championship parade on May 12

The Washington Mystics announced that they will celebrate their 2019 WNBA title with a parade on May 12, during their season's opening week.

The Washington Mystics won the WNBA title back in October, but the team has yet to celebrate the championship in D.C.

That’s going to change Tuesday, May 12, with a parade starting at 11 a.m.

The parade through downtown D.C. will conclude in front of Capital One Arena, the home venue of the Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards.

The Mystics parade will highlight a season-opening week that concludes with the team’s opener against the Los Angeles Sparks Saturday, May 16, at the Entertainment and Sports Arena. The game tips off at 4 p.m.

Ahead of the game, fans are invited to a block party outside of the arena.

The Mystics defeated the Connecticut Sun 89-78 in Game 5 on October 10, 2019. Emma Meesseman scored 22 points and Elena Delle Donne added 21 despite a painful back injury.

Delle Donne announced last month she agreed on four-year contract to stay with the Mystics.

Instead of scheduling the parade after the championship, the team decided to wait until early 2020, as a number of Mystics players had commitments to play in professional leagues overseas this winter.

In a news release about the parade, owner Ted Leonsis said:

“I’m thrilled to celebrate the Mystics’ first WNBA championship with the City of Washington, D.C.”

