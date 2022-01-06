Jack Del Rio confidently states he’ll remain WFT’s defensive coordinator in 2022

Jack Del Rio has no doubt that he'll remain the defensive coordinator for the Washington Football Team in 2022.

Del Rio confident he'll remain Washington's DC in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Jack Del Rio has no doubt that he’ll remain the defensive coordinator for the Washington Football Team in 2022.

Del Rio was asked on Thursday if he was “hopeful” that he’d return in the same role for the club next year. The 58-year-old chuckled a few times before giving a firm response.

“I don’t even know what you’re talking about. I’m not hopeful. [I] will be,” Del Rio said.

Del Rio’s job security has not come into question much this season, despite Washington’s defense failing to replicate its dominant 2020 campaign where the group finished top five in almost every major statistical category.

The 2021 season has been rough at times for Washington’s defense. The group had lofty expectations entering the season but struggled out of the gate, allowing over 30 points per game in the first six contests. The unit started to play better after that initial stretch but was then hit with major injuries, including ones to standout pass rushers Chase Young and Montez Sweat.

Washington Football Talk Podcast | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on Youtube

However, Washington’s defense has played a lot better during the second half of the season and has kept the team in many games. It’s worth noting that the unit’s two worst games since the bye, Week 15 in Philly and Week 16 against Dallas, were largely the result of several starters missing due to coronavirus protocols. Otherwise, Del Rio’s unit has been pretty stout since Halloween.

Although the outcome of Sunday’s game against the Giants means little outside of draft position, Del Rio is solely focused on New York and won’t start to reflect on the season as a whole until this weekend ends.

Del Rio, who was one of Ron Rivera’s first hires when the head coach took over in January of 2020, fully plans on being involved in the process of continuing to grow and rebuild this Football Team.

“We’ll have time to reflect on the year and its totality,” Del Rio said. “I know you’re not going to be talking with me as we go through that process. But the organization, head coach, personnel — we will be very thorough with our analysis and what we want to do.”