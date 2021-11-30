Robert Griffin III to write tell-all book detailing his time in Washington

Robert Griffin III announced on Tuesday that he is writing a book titled 'Surviving Washington,' detailing his version of what happened on and off the field during his four seasons with the club.

Robert Griffin III’s four years as a quarterback for the Washington Football Team were some of the most exciting yet drama-filled seasons in the franchise’s 89-year history.

Now, Griffin is writing a book about it.

The 31-year-old announced on Tuesday that he is writing a book titled ‘Surviving Washington,’ detailing his version of what happened on and off the field during his four seasons with the club.

“Every experience that I’ve ever had has made me a better husband, a better father and a better player,” Griffin said. “But I want you to take this journey with me as I walk you through one of the most dysfunctional franchises in all of sports.”

Griffin’s book will tell stories from his perspective of what happened during his four years with Washington, from his play on the field to the team’s alleged injury mismanagement to the sexual harassment within the organization that led to a 10-month long NFL investigation.

“I’m going to tell you the truth of what happened in that playoff game in 2012 against Seattle. I’m going to detail the medical mismanagement that I received during my time in Washington,” Griffin said. “I’m going to open your eyes to the sexual harassment that permeated the walls of that building and give you a deep dive into the power struggle between one of the most powerful coaches in all of sports and an owner that many of you want gone.”

The book is set to be released on Aug. 9, 2022.

“They say the truth will set you free. So here it is, unfiltered,” Griffin said.