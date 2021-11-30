CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health officials urge more vaccinations | Infectious disease expert in Omicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats | Latest local vaccination numbers
Former Washington Football Team employees demand league’s full report

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

November 30, 2021, 1:25 AM

Melaine Coburn, left, and Megan Imbert, former employees of the Washington Football Team, speaking to members of the media in the parking lot of FedEx Field before the start of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. Coburn and Imbert are calling for NFL Commissioner and NFL to release a written report of the findings of the independent investigation into sexual harassment and abuse by the Washington Football Team. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Melaine Coburn, left, and Megan Imbert, former employees of the Washington Football Team, poses for photos in the parking lot of FedEx Field before the start of an NFL game in Landover, Md. (WTOP/Dick Uliano)
Former Washington Football Team employees demand details of the NFL's investigation to be released, WTOP's Dick Uliano reports

Before the Washington Football Team took the field against the Seattle Seahawks Monday night, two women, former WFT employees, appeared outside FedEx Field in Prince George’s County, Maryland, demanding that the NFL make public the findings of its 10-month investigation into sexual harassment allegations inside the organization.

Megan Imbert, former production manager for the TV department of the Washington Football Team, and Melanie Coburn, a former WFT cheerleader and marketing director, called on the league to provide the results of its investigation for full accountability.

The NFL has said its investigation found that the culture in the WFT organization was toxic and it fined the team. $10 million. But the former employees said that doesn’t go far enough.

“We’re here to make a stand because we’re trying to inspire change and have progress for a better workplace environment across the NFL franchises,” Imbert said.

In the sprawling parking lot, as nearby tailgaters partied in the cold night air, the former employees rejected a claim by the NFL that the report must remain private because of the sensitive nature of its contents.

“It’s just being swept under the rug and they’re using us as pawns in the situation, saying they’re protecting us … we can redact our names, there’s over 120 participants, and we deserve to have the findings shown to the public so there’s actual accountability,” Imbert said.

The House Government Oversight Committee is investigating the league’s handling of the allegations against the Washington Football Team.

The women said that they’re willing to testify.

“My hope is now that it’s in Congress’ hands that they will continue to push for the truth … we’re both willing to be there for a hearing if they decide to set a date,” Coburn said.

WTOP has reached out to the Washington Football Team for comment.

