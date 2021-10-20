WFT releases kicker Dustin Hopkins, signs Chris Blewitt

The Washington Football Team released veteran placekicker Dustin Hopkins on Wednesday and signed kicker Chris Blewitt from the practice squad.
Hopkins had been with the team since 2015 but struggled recently, missing two field goal attempts and a pair of extra points this season.
Blewitt will be making his NFL regular season debut Sunday when the Burgundy and Gold visit Green Bay.
